By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 June 2022 • 22:33

Calpe’s La Fossa beach promenade to be modernised Image CC Joan Banjo

La Fossa Beach promenade in Calpe is to be modernised at a cost of €5 million with the proposed plans to be made available for public consultation.

According to the Mayor, Ana Sala, on June 8, the drafting of the proposals is almost complete and will shortly be publicised to allow residents to see where they can assist with the modernisation, but also to allow for ideas and suggestions.

The proposal is that the work will begin following the elections in May 2023.

Cala council members that: ” We are about to present the project, we will expose it to the public so that the sectors involved can contribute their ideas and their opinion on the improvement plan for La Fossa.”

She added that the promenade is now more than 50 years old and is in need of reform and modernisation.

Continuing she said the area is home to many people who are full-time residents as well as many quality hotels. For them, it is important that the area is kept in good order. She said: “The area is in need of some love.”

A work-study conducted by the Murcian architectural firm Aras, provided the council with ideas of what can be achieved in modernising the promenade, work that has been used to underpin the proposed plans.

The La Fossa beach promenade, which was built in the 70s is almost two kilometres long and is according to Calpe’s mayor an opportunity to beautify and improve the area.

