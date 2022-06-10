Valencia CF appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as new head coach

By Chris King • 10 June 2022 • 0:07

Image of Gennaro Gattuso. Credit: [email protected]

Italian Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as the new head coach of La Liga side Valencia CF.

Spanish La Liga club Valencia CF has today, Thursday, June 9, announced the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as head coach. The 44-year-old Italian has signed a two-year deal at the famous Mestalla stadium, where he will replace Jose Bordalas, who was sacked last Friday, June 3.

“I’m not afraid, we can do a great job”, said the Italian at his press conference. He added: “I want to convey enthusiasm, I’m in a great Club”.

Gattuso left Serie A giants Napoli in May 2021, having won the Coppa Italia in 2020. He had been out of management since then, and now the former Italian international midfielder faces a new challenge in Spain. Valencia finished in ninth position in La Liga in the 2021-22 season, having won the title six on six occasions.

He had a peculiar situation last summer where he had been named as manager of Italian side Fiorentina, but then departed before he had even reached the official starting date.

A phenomenal playing career saw Gattuso play in defensive midfield for AC Milan and his country. He played a key role in Italy’s World Cup victory in 2006, forming a formidable pairing with another Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo. Gattuso also had a spell in Scotland playing for Glasgow Rangers.

