A five-year wait for permission to solve a Benidorm (Alicante) problem

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 9:49

EMPTY DEPOSIT: Benidorm town hall awaits permission to store recycled water for agriculture and fire extinction Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM is still waiting for permission to install a deposit for irrigation water in the Sierra Helada.

Almost five years ago, the town hall asked the regional government’s Agriculture department to authorise a pool adjoining the wastewater treatment plant (EDAR) there.

This would hold 21,000 cubic metres of recycled water that could be sent to local growers via the River Algar’s Canal Bajo irrigation system.

The water would be made available when needed in six municipalities, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

The Marina Baja Water Consortium’s 2017 EDAR project, financed by the Diputacion provincial council, included two irrigation pools.

Costing €900,000 between them, one of the deposits was to be located in La Nucia and the other in Benidorm. La Nucia’s deposit has now been built but Benidorm is still waiting five years later.

Perez also pointed out that the Benidorm deposit would have an important secondary use as a near-to-hand water supply should fire break out in the Sierra Helada national park.

The Marina Baja Water Consortium raised the issue at an Extraordinary General Meeting at the beginning of this month in Alicante City, revealing that Diputacion officials are now drafting the deposit’s Environmental Impact Statement.

“We hope that this will clear the way for a much-needed projected that is line with the efficient and environmentally-friendly water management that identifies this area,” Perez said.

