By Sally Underwood • 05 August 2022 • 11:47

POLLY UPDATE: Sad news as Mijas rescue dog dies following surgery. Image: Julie Frank

POLLY, the rescue dog at the centre of a fundraising campaign in Mijas to pay for life-saving surgery, sadly died on Friday, August 5.

Having undergone successful surgery in Mijas to remove her kidney on Thursday, August 4, the dog suffered heart failure during the night and died.

Owner, Mijas resident Julie Frank, had been urgently appealing for funds to pay for life-saving surgery for the rescue dog.

At nine, podenco Polly had been with Julie and her daughter Ava, 16, since they moved to Mijas five years ago, and was a vital part of the family.

Julie told the Euro Weekly News: “When we moved from the UK my daughter was a bit nervous about coming to Spain so we got two rescue dogs, both podencos, to help make it feel like home.”

When she rescued Polly, Julie was told that the animal had previously had health problems but that with the right diet she would be ok.

However Polly later had multiple health problems, thought to be connected to surgery earlier in her life, resulting in an urgent appeal to raise around €4,000 for emergency surgery.

Setting up a Go Fund Me page, Julie managed to raise an amazing €1,387, while a local rescue centre generously donated another €500.

