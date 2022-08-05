Would a BAFTA be the ultimate accolade for the Queen?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 August 2022 • 9:30
Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear - Image YouTube Royal Family
Although said jokingly on Thursday, August 4, the idea is gaining ground with the clip having become a firm favourite for many.
The appearance along with Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, was a complete surprise to everyone, even her family.
To the joy of those watching the Jubilee celebrations, the clip is classic Paddington with spillages and even his resorting to the appearance of his “emergency” marmalade sandwich which he normally keeps under his hat.
That led to the 96-year-old Queen answering the age-old question about what she keeps in her bag, pulling out a perfectly square marmalade sandwich.
Dame Lipman joked: “I’m going to put forward to BAFTA that the Queen should get the best newcomer prizes, for best appearance in a short film.”
The Queen spent half a day away from the prying eyes of family members filming the scene, which has become a great British classic.
There is no doubt that many would support the notion of awarding the queen a BAFTA as the ultimate accolade for her years of service. Will she be nominated, well we will just have to wait and see.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
