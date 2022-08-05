By Guest Writer • 05 August 2022 • 11:58

Ambassador Acebo with President Mnangagwa Credit: Office of President and Cabinet Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE is on the road to economic recovery with Spanish help according to the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to that country.

Speaking after a meeting with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on August 4, Ambassador Santiago Gomez-Acebo said that many Spanish companies were ready to invest in the Zimbabwean economy.

There is room for development and assistance in the areas of agriculture, tourism, sports and renewable energy in particular said the Ambassador who presented the President with a Spanish Football jersey bearing his name and the number 1.

Prior to attending the world economic forum in Davos in 2018, the President was presented with a scarf made up of the colours of the flag of Zimbabwe to keep him warm in the Swiss winter but since then he wears the scarf on official occasions as a matter of pride in the country.

Each colour represents a different strand of Zimbabwe’s past and future with green standing for its agriculture, yellow for minerals such as gold and red for the blood shed in the fight for freedom.

The Ambassador explained that Spain is a major force in world tourism and has built its success on offering a range of different attractions to foreign tourists and understands how to run hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

Its experts would be happy to transfer many of those skills to a country that has so much to offer with the Victoria Falls one of the seven natural wonders of the world and national parks containing a huge range of animals including the Big Five.

