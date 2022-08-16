WATCH: Russia displays ‘Ukrainian trophies’ at army expo including M777 howitzer

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 16:55

M777 155mm Ultra light towed howitzer at Eurosatory 2008 military exhibition. Image: Flying Camera/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA reportedly placed ‘Ukrainian trophies’ on full display at the Army 2022 defence expo on Tuesday, August 16, including an M777 howitzer and a TB2 UCAV.

Videos have emerged on social media from inside the expo showing ‘trophy equipment and weapons of the Ukrainian army’ that included the M777 howitzer.

“Russia is displaying a captured Ukrainian M777 howitzer at the Army 2022 expo,” war expert Rob Lee wrote alongside the video.

Russia is also displaying a captured Ukrainian M777 howitzer at the Army 2022 expo. https://t.co/TNUBYBY4iN pic.twitter.com/qxp3ElJ3qk — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 16, 2022

He also wrote: “Photos of a Ukrainian TB2 UCAV as part of the trophy exhibit at Russia’s Army 2022 defence expo. It was assembled from multiple TB2 that were shot down or crashed (Russia also recovered some from Libya and Syria). It has both MAM-L and MAM-C munitions.”

Photos of a Ukrainian TB2 UCAV as part of the trophy exhibit at Russia’s Army 2022 defense expo. It was assembled from multiple TB2 that were shot down or crashed (Russia also recovered some from Libya and Syria). It has both MAM-L and MAM-C munitions. https://t.co/60gngsmaQP pic.twitter.com/TYoRy1kPff — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 16, 2022

People online reacted to the photos and videos.

One person said: “Likely also one of the destroyed ones that was superficially repaired and repainted – you can see the gun barrel to be artificially supported. Assuming it isn’t a complete fake, made for this occasion – which wouldn’t be much of a surprise.”

Assuming it isn't a complete fake, made for this occasion – which wouldn't be much of a surprise. — Jakub Janovsky (@Rebel44CZ) August 16, 2022

While another wrote: “The only piece of real military equipment in the whole display 🤣”

The only piece of real military equipment in the whole display 🤣 https://t.co/IJpMcF96i5 — Big Poppa 🌻Fun Slower🌻 (@BeepPoppa77) August 16, 2022

“Country with no Navy sinks your flagship @ Country with no air force (as you claim lol) destroys your airbase @ Guys, guys here’s the gun we captured!” another said.

Country with no Navy sinks your flagship

@

Country with no air force (as you claim lol) destroys your airbase

@

Guys, guys here's the gun we captured! — Constantinex (@paleplayboy) August 16, 2022

“😂😂 they used zip ties to hold them for the show!” one person said.

😂😂 they used zip ties to hold them for the show! https://t.co/jl2O2BCGMb pic.twitter.com/Kqmd3iyxYr — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) August 16, 2022

On Tuesday, July 11, Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared footage of a direct hit on Russian forces’ Nona-K guns using an M777 Howitzer.

The footage of the Ukrainian military equipment at Russia’s Army 2022 expo comes after an M-81 robot dog, armed with an RPG-26, “capable of target shooting and transporting weapons” was revealed at the expo on Monday, August 15.

Earlier on Tuesday, August 16, it was revealed that the Russian Defence Ministry had signed a contract for the supply of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“A state contract is being signed for the manufacture and supply of the Sarmat strategic missile system,” the announcement at the expo revealed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.