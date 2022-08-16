Tragic death on Velez-Malaga farm as tractor overturns and crushes its driver

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 18:15

Image of Malaga firefighters. Credit: TwitterE112Andalucia

A worker died on a farm in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga after the tractor he was driving overturned and crushed him.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a man died on a farm today, Tuesday, August 16, in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga, when a tractor he was riding on overturned.

The 112 operators received an emergency call at around 1:15pm informing them of the incident. They requested medical assistance for a workman who was trapped after an agricultural vehicle had overturned on a farm in Valle-Niza.

An ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre was immediately deployed, with a team of medics on board. The fire brigade was also dispatched to the location, along with the National Police.

On arrival at the farm, the firefighters proceeded to try and free the victim from underneath the tractor. Their efforts were in vain and the worker was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. No further information about the deceased has been divulged.

The incident has been reported to the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, as is the normal protocol in such circumstances.

