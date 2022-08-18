Hundreds of animals leave Palma’s Son Reus Animal Welfare Centre for new homes

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 23:15

Hundreds of animals have left Palma's Son Reus Animal Welfare Centre for new homes. Credit: Palma Town Hall

The Son Reus Animal Welfare Centre in Palma de Mallorca has even more positive data than last year, with hundreds of cats and dogs having left for new homes this year.

During the first half of 2022, 244 dogs and 214 cats have left the Son Reus Animal Welfare Centre in Palma for adoption and 218 dogs and 20 cats have been recovered by their owners. This means that the centre is currently at less than 70 per cent of its capacity and the policy of not putting any animals down, which has been in place for the last six years, has been implemented successfully.

The number of dogs that have left the centre is higher than for the same period of 2021, when only 164 dogs were adopted and 163 were returned to their homes. The figures for cats are very similar to those of 2021, when 224 cats were adopted and 18 were reunited with their owners.

The Animal Welfare Centre is continuing to run awareness-raising and educational campaigns to prevent the abandonment of animals and promote responsible pet ownership at home. Families interested in having an animal should be clear about everything this entails before taking on the responsibility.

