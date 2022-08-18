Malaga airport barely affected on last day of current strike action in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew

By Chris King • 18 August 2022 • 21:55
Image of a Ryanair jet. Credit: Rebius/Shutterstock.com
As reported by the USO union this Thursday, August 18, up until 1pm, a total of 27 delays had occurred at the two Andalucian airports of Malaga and Sevilla. This is the result of the latest strike action convened by the union representing Ryanair cabin crew workers (TCP) in Spain.
Specifically, 18 of the delayed flights were in the Malaga-Costa del Sol facility, affecting six departures and twelve arrivals. Another nine, including three departures and six arrivals, occurred at Sevilla’s San Pablo airport.
There were no flight cancellations reported nationally. As far as delays are concerned, Palma de Mallorca airport, with 37, was the one most-affected. Barcelona’s El Prat saw 27; Madrid-Barajas, with 15; Alicante, with 12; Valencia and Ibiza, with six each; Girona, with five, and Santiago, with two delays.
USO and Sitcpla, after consulting the airline workers they represent, recently called for industrial action to take place on a weekly basis, Monday to Thursday inclusive, from last Monday, August 8, to January 7, 2023.
The unions pointed out that Ryanair: “has not shown the slightest attempt to sit down and negotiate with them, but has publicly stated its refusal to engage in any dialogue with the representatives chosen by its crew”. They also denounced the dismissals of workers after the two previous strike calls, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
In response to the strike action, Ryanair, in a statement supplied to EWN, said: “These two tiny unions who represent only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew have held a number of poorly supported ‘strikes’ in June and July, which have had little or no impact on Ryanair’s flights to or
from Spain”.
It continued: “In July alone, Ryanair carried a record 16.8m passengers – many of them to/from Spain. Ryanair expects that these latest threatened strikes, which involve only a handful of our Spanish cabin
crew will have zero impact on our Spanish flights or schedules in August or September”.
They added out that the airline has already concluded a labour agreement with the main Spanish cabin crew union (CCOO).
