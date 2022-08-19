A dozen homes evacuated in Malaga’s Alhaurin de la Torre after a fire breaks out

By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 0:59

Image of Fire Brigade personnel in Malaga province. Credit: [email protected]

After a fire broke out in a residential block in the Malaga town of Alhaurin de la Torre, 12 homes had to be evacuated.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, around a dozen homes had to be evacuated in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre on Wednesday, August 17. This was a precautionary measure after a fire was declared in a building located in the town.

The 112 emergency operators received the first of several calls at around 4pm. They were informed that a fire that had broken out in a house located in a three-storey building on Calle Rafael Alberti, in the Los Tomillares neighbourhood.

Upon receiving the calls, 112 immediately deployed the Fire Brigade, to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and a 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance, complete with a team of medics. Members of Alhaurin de la Torre’s Civil Protection were also dispatched.

A total of between 35 and 40 people were subsequently evacuated from the 12 homes in the residential block. The fire reportedly started in the common courtyard of the building. As specified by sources of the Council, four families were rehoused, but nobody was injured during the incident.

Two homes were very badly damaged by the blaze, while the rest of the properties escaped damage. As reported by the Fire Brigade, storage rooms and the parking facilities suffered smoke damage. Personnel from the Coin and Alhaurin fire stations were involved in extinguishing the fire.

