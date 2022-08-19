BREAKING: Elche's popular tourist Carabassi beach closed 'temporarily' due to contamination Close
UPDATE: One confirmed dead after shooting incident in Prince George’s Mall in Hyattsville, Maryland

By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 0:26

One confirmed dead after shooting incident in Prince George's Mall in Hyattsville, Maryland

One person is confirmed to have died in a shooting incident inside the Food Mall at the Prince George’s Mall in Hyattsville, Maryland.

UPDATE: Friday August 19 at 00:17am

Hyattsville Police Department has confirmed via its official Twitter account @HyattsvillePD that one person died in the shooting incident at Prince George’s Mall, located in Hyattsville. The incident occurred at around 4pm local time.

The victim has not been identified at this stage, and police detectives are at the scene continuing to investigate further.

Thursday, August 18 at 10:49pm

A shooting incident has been reported this evening, Thursday, August 18, in Prince George’s Mall, located in Hyattsville, Maryland. Posting on its official Twitter account, the Hyattsville Police Department advised citizens to steer clear of the area after shots had been reported fired.

An unofficial ‘alerts’ post on Twitter claimed that there was one person deceased after being shot in the Mall’s Food Court.

Prince Georges Plaza is an enclosed regional shopping mall located in Hyattsville, Maryland, at the intersection of Belcrest Road and East-West Highway. 

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

