One confirmed dead after shooting incident in Prince George's Mall in Hyattsville, Maryland

One person is confirmed to have died in a shooting incident inside the Food Mall at the Prince George’s Mall in Hyattsville, Maryland.

UPDATE: Friday August 19 at 00:17am

Hyattsville Police Department has confirmed via its official Twitter account @HyattsvillePD that one person died in the shooting incident at Prince George’s Mall, located in Hyattsville. The incident occurred at around 4pm local time.

The victim has not been identified at this stage, and police detectives are at the scene continuing to investigate further.

Hyattsville Police confirm a shooting death at the Mall at Prince George’s around 4:00 p.m. The victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers do not believe this was a random act. The mall and surrounding areas are secure. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

Detectives are on scene working to identify suspect(s) and investigate further. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

Thursday, August 18 at 10:49pm

A shooting incident has been reported this evening, Thursday, August 18, in Prince George’s Mall, located in Hyattsville, Maryland. Posting on its official Twitter account, the Hyattsville Police Department advised citizens to steer clear of the area after shots had been reported fired.

HPD is responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's. Please avoid the area. More info as it becomes available. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

An unofficial ‘alerts’ post on Twitter claimed that there was one person deceased after being shot in the Mall’s Food Court.

HYATTSVILLE,MD *MALL SHOOTING* Mall at Prince George's – 1 Person shot in the Food Court – Deceased #Breaking — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 18, 2022

Prince Georges Plaza is an enclosed regional shopping mall located in Hyattsville, Maryland, at the intersection of Belcrest Road and East-West Highway.

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

