News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 04 September 2022 • 13:51

DRUG BUST: Loo paper no hiding place for 630 tons of hashish Photo credit: Policia Nacional

Paper trail A MURCIA court handed sentences of up to 30 months to 10 people, including four from Almeria province, for moving 630 tons of hashish concealed amongst pallets of toilet paper. Much of the operation, dismantled in 2017, was based in industrial units in Huercal-Overa and La Hoya (Murcia).

Nijar crash A WOMAN of 20 was killed and three people injured at 5.15pm on August 31 when their vehicle collided with a lorry at the Agua Amarga crossroads in Nijar. The lorry driver was unhurt, but two of the injured were immediately admitted to Torrecardenas hospital’s intensive care unit.

Early start A TOTAL of 33,036 Junta-assisted places are available for under-threes during the 2022-2023 school year in Almeria province. The 8,807 children now enrolled shows a 478 increase on 2021-2022 but are 700 fewer than in September 2019, owing in many cases to families’ financial difficulties, official sources explained.

Star struck ENROLMENT, which costs €70, is open for a three-month course on producing, directing and scriptwriting at Carboneras’ Cinema School. “The course aims to assist instruction in an industry that has close links to the municipality and great development potential,” said the town hall, which is backing the initiative.

New owners EL EJIDO businessman Ambrosio Cuevas and other minority shareholders have sold their holding in Colegio Valdeserra, a private school for 700 pupils located in Vera which opened in 2008. The school has been acquired by the venture capital company, Educa Vehiculos de Inversion, which is based in Alicante.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.