By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 13:55

Tragedy as 13-year-old son of famous Grand National-winning trainer dies. Image: @PonyRacingIRE/Twitter

Jack de Bromhead, son of trainer Henry de Bromhead, has died after a tragic pony riding accident.

The tragedy happened shortly after the incident occurred during the fifth race of the Glenbeigh Festival, County Kerry, Ireland, on Saturday, September 4.

The emergency services were quick to attend the scene but sadly the teenager died from his injuries.

Tributes have been pouring in for the promising youngster who, just last week rode to victory in the Cahersiveen Races.

One fan took to social media to post: “Words cannot express my sadness and shock for the De Bromhead family. There are just no words absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of Henry Heather Jacks’s sisters, Henry’s stable staff and Jack’s wide circle of friends in horse racing.”

“May God bless you, Jack.”

Words cannot express my sadness and shock for the De Bromhead family. There are just no words absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of Henry Heather Jacks sisters, Henry’s stable staff and Jacks wide circle of friends in horse racing. May God bless you Jack. pic.twitter.com/IkQ8TIPn4j — Vinny Grennan (@vinnygrennan) September 3, 2022

Pony Racing ie added: “We pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jack de Bromhead who tragically died in Glenbeigh on Saturday.”

“It’s impossible to put into words the sense of grief and loss that is being felt by everyone involved so please give them time to mourn. RIP Jack.”

We pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jack de Bromhead who tragically died in Glenbeigh on Saturday. It’s impossible to put into words the since of grief and loss that is being felt by everyone involved so please give them time to mourn. RIP Jack. pic.twitter.com/kEQ5cntQkM — PonyRacing.ie (@PonyRacingIRE) September 4, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.