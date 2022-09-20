By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 16:45

Jorge Rueda Exhibition on display until September 30. Image: Malaga Town Hall

The Andalusian Centre of Photography reviews the career of Jorge Rueda in Alhaurín el Grande with the exhibition Human in homage to the tenth anniversary of his death.



The exhibition, organised by Alhaurin el Grande Town Hall, is curated by the artist and sculptor, Antonio Yesa, and can be visited in the Municipal Library until September 30.

The 21 images that make up the exhibition cover all the stages of the brilliant Andalusian photographer, author of posters with a strong visual impact and creator of images before the advent of graphic editing programmes.

Location: Exhibition Hall of the Municipal Library of Alhaurín el Grande. Avda. Gerald Brenan, 20. Alhaurín el Grande, Málaga.

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays between 09:00.AM until 2:00.PM then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM. Saturdays 09:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

