By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 16:45
Jorge Rueda Exhibition on display until September 30. Image: Malaga Town Hall
The exhibition, organised by Alhaurin el Grande Town Hall, is curated by the artist and sculptor, Antonio Yesa, and can be visited in the Municipal Library until September 30.
The 21 images that make up the exhibition cover all the stages of the brilliant Andalusian photographer, author of posters with a strong visual impact and creator of images before the advent of graphic editing programmes.
Location: Exhibition Hall of the Municipal Library of Alhaurín el Grande. Avda. Gerald Brenan, 20. Alhaurín el Grande, Málaga.
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays between 09:00.AM until 2:00.PM then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM. Saturdays 09:00.AM until 2:00.PM.
Closed on Sundays and public holidays.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
