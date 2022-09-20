By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 16:53

BREAKING: President Putin set to address Russian nation after Ukrainian regions "referenda to join Russia". Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the news that Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions are set to hold “referenda to join Russia” between September 23-27, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the nation on Tuesday, September 20.

According to Russian media reports, Vladimir Putin is expected to address the Russian nation following the announcement of referendums in the LNR, DNR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions as they look to join the Russian Federation.

Russian news outlet RBC reported that three sources close to the presidential administration told them that a speech is expected by the end of the day.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu is also expected to be at the address.

On September 20, representatives of Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced referendums on Russia’s accession that will be held from September 23 to 27.

“In order to ensure conditions for referendum participants to exercise their right to vote and security for referendum participants, members of referendum commissions, observers, media representatives to determine the referendum voting days from 23.09.2022 to 27.09.2022,” Denys Miroshnichenko, chairman of the LNR People’s Council, said.

Another topic that could well be addressed by Putin is the proposed law from Russia’s State Duma that would criminalise the refusal to take part in Russian combat actions.

Andrey Klishas, chairman of Russia’s Federation Council’s committee for constitutional legislation and state building, has said that the upper house of parliament will consider introducing the concepts of “mobilisation” and “martial law” in the country’s Criminal Code as early as Wednesday, September 21.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.