By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 17:03

Russia set to strengthen military forces with addition of DPR and LPR volunteers. Image: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

Volunteers of the DPR and LPR, when the “republics” join Russia, will pass into the status of servicemen of the Russian Federation military, according to the head of Russia’s State Duma Committee for the Defence.

The chairman of the State Duma defence committee, Andrey Kartapolov, has said that if the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics become part of the Russian Federation, volunteers from these republics can become full-fledged servicemen in the Russian military.

According to Kartapolov, if the DNR and LNR become part of Russia, the situation will be strengthened militarily.

“There are very many components here, starting with the fact that those guys who are fighting now as part of the volunteer units of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics will become full-fledged soldiers of the Russian army,” he said via Telegram.

Kartapolov said that such an event would significantly change the situation in a number of positions.

Following the news that Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions are set to hold “referenda to join Russia” between September 23-27, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the nation on Tuesday, September 20.

Russian news outlet RBC reported that three sources close to the presidential administration told them that Putin is expected to give a speech by the end of the day.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu is also expected to be at the address.

On September 20, representatives of Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced referendums on Russia’s accession that will be held from September 23 to 27.

“In order to ensure conditions for referendum participants to exercise their right to vote and security for referendum participants, members of referendum commissions, observers, media representatives to determine the referendum voting days from 23.09.2022 to 27.09.2022,” Denys Miroshnichenko, chairman of the LNR People’s Council, said.

Another topic that could well be addressed by Putin is the proposed law from Russia’s State Duma that would criminalise the refusal to take part in Russian combat actions.

Andrey Klishas, chairman of Russia’s Federation Council’s committee for constitutional legislation and state building, has said that the upper house of parliament will consider introducing the concepts of “mobilisation” and “martial law” in the country’s Criminal Code as early as Wednesday, September 21.

