By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 17:16

Tekashi 6IX9INE and O.T. Genasis to perform at Russia's Banger Fest despite sanctions Credit: Heikki Wichmann/Shutterstock.com

Legendary American rappers Tekashi 6IX9INE and O.T. Genasis are reportedly heading to Russia to perform at the Banger Fest on September 24.

Tekashi 6IX9INE and O.T. Genasis are headed to Russia’s Banger Fest despite sanctions and a warning from Russia’s State Department.

The duo have allegedly agreed their price tag as well as a guarantee for their personal protection for their stay in Russia.

According to Russian news agency Mash, sources claim the negotiations with the rappers were held almost 24/7 for the past few months.

6IX9INE reportedly asked for $300,000 (18 million rubles), Genasis asked for $180,000 (11 million roubles ).

Also in their rider was a 25-hour business class flight via Dubai and make-up rooms .

In addition the rappers asked for mandatory security during their stay.

Tekashi 6IX9INE and O.T. Genasis are travelling during a turbulent time for Russia, with reports of the Russian stock market crashing after the public council of the Kherson Region has asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council believes that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

