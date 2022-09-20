By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 16:51

UK to begin one-off £150 Disability Cost of Living Payments Credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

Around six million disabled people in the UK are set to receive their one-off £150 Disability Cost of Living payment, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The UK’s £150 Disability Cost of Living Payments come as part of a £37 billion support package from the UK government which includes the Energy Price Guarantee, as well as cost of living payments that total £650.

People who received a disability payment for May 25 will automatically receive the payment, with most expected to receive the payment in early October.

The payment aims to help disabled people with the rising cost of living, “acknowledging the higher disability-related costs they often face, such as for care and mobility needs.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith stated:

“We know disabled people face additional costs and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

“In addition to the £150 Disability Cost of Living payment, households will save an average of £1,000 a year through our new Energy Price Guarantee and the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 to help with the rising cost of living this year.”

“This multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households, particularly those with disability challenges, through the tough times ahead.”

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng stated:

“The government is providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable from rising prices caused by global economic challenges.”

“From today, a one-off £150 payment will automatically land in over six million disabled peoples’ accounts. This is in addition to the decisive action we took last week to hold down energy bills over the next two years, saving the average household £1,000 a year.”

“The government is standing behind people this winter, and in the longer term we are focusing on driving economic growth – the only way to permanently boost everyone’s living standards.”

The news follows various initiatives by the Government to fight the cost of living crisis including a £2 single ticket bus fare cap to combat and a rent cap on social housing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.