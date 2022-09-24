Putin signs package of amendments to Criminal Code on martial law and mobilisation

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 18:23

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Wikipedia - Kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

A package of amendments to the Criminal Code on martial law and mobilisation has been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported today, Saturday, September 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law declaring the imprisonment of military personnel for up to 10 years for refusing to participate in hostilities, voluntary surrender, looting, and failure to appear for conscription.

All the corresponding document is published on the official state portal of legal information. According to Russian federal law, persons who violate the terms of a state contract for state defence orders are also subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The law also provides for criminal liability with a term of imprisonment of up to 15 years for looting. In addition, crimes during the period of mobilisation, martial law, and hostilities, are now recognised as aggravating circumstances, as reported by gazeta.ru.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the country, a corresponding decree was signed on the same day. According to the head of state, within the framework of partial mobilisation, only citizens from the reserve will be subject to conscription, primarily those who have experience.

