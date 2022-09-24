WATCH: Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade shoots down Russian Su-25 and Su-30 aircraft

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 September 2022 • 17:02

WATCH: Ukraine's 25th Airborne Brigade shoots down Russian Su-25 and Su-30. Image: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

ON Saturday, September 24, Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade reportedly shot down two Russian Su-25 and Su-30 aircraft.

The 25th Airborne Brigade of Ukraine posted video footage of paratroopers downing two Russian aircraft, Su-25 and Su-30 (Su-30SM). The footage shows the Su-30SM.

“Today, servicemen of the air defence unit of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft – an armoured attack aircraft Su-25 and a fourth-generation multi-role fighter Su-30 in the area of performing tasks,” the video originally posted on Facebook and later shared on Twitter read.

“The airspace in the areas of responsibility is under the full control of the air defence units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” officers of the Air Defense Department of the Airborne Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

The Ukrainian military says that paratroopers from the 25th Airborne Brigade shot down Su-25 and Su-30 (Su-30SM) aircraft today. The footage shows the Su-30SM.https://t.co/L08RoEDZ6k pic.twitter.com/Za8QMDIR26 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 24, 2022

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter and five cruise missiles.

On Tuesday, September 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “In general, the air defence units of our troops destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and five X-101 cruise missiles.”

“Missile troops and artillery of land groupings continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy’s control system and logistical support.”

“In general, as a result of the fire impact, damage was caused to 7 command points and 13 objects of concentration of enemy manpower. ”

“Radar stations and communication stations, bridge and pontoon crossings, 3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and oil of different levels fell into the affected area – thereby significantly reducing the combat and logistical capabilities of the occupiers.”

