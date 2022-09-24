Work forges ahead on new wastewater treatment plant for Cuevas (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 17:44

JUNTA VISIT: Territorial delegate is shown Cuevas’ new wastewater plant Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S new wastewater treatment plant (EDAR) will serve 10 independent municipal sub-divisions as well as Cuevas itself.

Cuevas’ Urban Development, Agriculture and Environment councillor, Antonio Marquez, accompanied the Junta’s territorial delegate for Agriculture Water and Rural Development, Antonio Mena, to show him how work is going ahead on the €7.6 million project.

Construction is expected to take 18 months to complete and will require another six to start up, Marquez explained.

This installation will substitute the existing treatment plants that currently serve Cuevas, Villaricos-Palomares and Las Herreras, whose wastewater will in future be channelled to the new EDAR.

Marquez also expressed his satisfaction at seeing the progress made at the new plant. “This is much-needed and much- requested by the local population,” he said.

The Cuevas councillor also passed on to Mena Cuevas’ hopes that the wastewater would receive the tertiary treatment permitting its use for irrigation purposes.

